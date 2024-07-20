PTI prepares list of reserved seats for Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday prepared the initial list of reserved seats for the .

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to act upon the Supreme Court decision regarding reserved seats for PTI candidates.

The list will be submitted to ECP after formal approval of PTI founder Imran Khan.

PTI is likely to get 27 reserved seats in including 24 woman and three non-Muslim.

The sources said that the names of Sadia Ayub, Robina Khan, Ayesha Bhutta, Falak Javed, Robina Rizwan, Robina Jamil and Ashma Shuja are being considered for the reserved seats.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Rashid, Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed are being considered for both the provincial and National Assembly.

PTI had earlier constituted a three-member committee consisting of Zartaj Gull, Kanwal Shozib and Semabia Tahir for reserved seats.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

The apex court, in its majority 8-5 decision, announced that the conduct of the Election Commission regarding reserved seats was 'unconstitutional', adding that the PTI would remain intact as a political party even without being assigned an election symbol.

It is likely that the PTI would get 65 out of 77 reserved seats. Of the 77 seats, 22 are of the National Assembly while 55 are of the provincial assemblies.