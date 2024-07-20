PTI urges KP govt to probe firing incident on Bannu protesters

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Friday urged the party-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to conduct an immediate, thorough and transparent probe into the unfortunate incident of firing on protestors in Bannu.

The meeting condemned the alleged use of violence on “peaceful” marchers, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and injuries to many. The Core Committee in its emergency meeting said that the violent incidents in Bannu during the “peaceful” protest organised by all political parties and civil society organisations were a cause of great concern for the people of the country, especially KP.

The forum underlined that the gravity of the situation could be judged that reportedly, at least five people were killed and several others sustained serious injuries as a result of direct firing by the law enforcement on the participants of the march. The meeting vehemently denounced the incident of firing on marchers and directed the provincial government to conduct an immediate and transparent investigation.

The participants expressed deep sympathy to the affected families and assured that PTI would not support any policy contradictory to the rights of the people.

They expressed alarm that keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation, there was also a fear that the protests could spread across the country and the situation might go out of the control.

PTI Core Committee pressed the need that in order to avoid any kind of chaos and anarchy, it was essential to ascertain the root causes of this violence forthwith, adding that it was crucial to address the situation promptly and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

The forum stated that all political parties of KP were on one page to rein in the monster of terrorism but no permission could be given to launch new military operation under the guise of terrorism and firing on peaceful citizens. PTI Core Committee urged the provincial government to take swift actions to bring normalcy and compensate the victims’ families as well as ensure provision of best health facilities to the injured persons.