Referral directory prepared to empower GBV survivors in KP

PESHAWAR - A Referral Directory has been created for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide essential resources, support, and hope for a better future.

Rukshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Protection of Women Against Harassment at the Workplace, observed that the directory aims to serve as a lifeline for individuals who have experienced GBV and need help. It has been jointly prepared by the Ombudsperson’s office and Khwendo Kor, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the empowerment of women.

The directory is the result of collaborative efforts from various departments, community-based organizations, healthcare providers, legal experts, and counseling services. It reflects the unity and strength of KP’s communities in combating GBV.

Rukshanda emphasized the importance of addressing GBV in a diverse society like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The directory includes a comprehensive list of organizations, services, and professionals specializing in GBV support, such as crisis helplines, legal aid, medical services, counseling, and shelter facilities. All listed entities adhere to strict confidentiality protocols to ensure the safety of applicants.

The objective of the directory is to empower survivors with knowledge and resources, enabling them to make informed choices about their journey to healing and justice.