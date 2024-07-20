Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Referral directory prepared to empower GBV survivors in KP

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A Referral Directory has been created for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide essential resources, support, and hope for a better future.

Rukshanda Naz, Ombudsperson for Protection of Women Against Harassment at the Workplace, observed that the directory aims to serve as a lifeline for individuals who have experienced GBV and need help. It has been jointly prepared by the Ombudsperson’s office and Khwendo Kor, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the empowerment of women.

The directory is the result of collaborative efforts from various departments, community-based organizations, healthcare providers, legal experts, and counseling services. It reflects the unity and strength of KP’s communities in combating GBV.

Rukshanda emphasized the importance of addressing GBV in a diverse society like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The directory includes a comprehensive list of organizations, services, and professionals specializing in GBV support, such as crisis helplines, legal aid, medical services, counseling, and shelter facilities. All listed entities adhere to strict confidentiality protocols to ensure the safety of applicants.

Fawad Ch calls appointment of retired judges 'inappropriate'

The objective of the directory is to empower survivors with knowledge and resources, enabling them to make informed choices about their journey to healing and justice.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024