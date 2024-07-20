Regional Skills Development camp for U19 cricketers to begin from Aug 4

LAHORE - The PCB has announced countrywide Regional Skills Development camps for men’s U19 cricketers set to commence from 4 August. All 18 teams of the 16 regions will have their separate camps with 20 players each participating. The 20 players from each regional side will be selected among the top performers of the National U19 tournaments last season as well as the top performers of this year’s district cricket tournament. The four-week long camps will involve rigorous working on skills, game awareness, technical aspects of the game while a standardised fitness culture will be introduced at this level. In this regard a workshop of regional coaches was held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on Friday led by Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan.

The coaches were thoroughly briefed about the philosophy of the men’s white-ball and red-ball head coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, respectively. At the regional U19 level, the coaches will work towards nurturing a diverse and highly professional crop of future cricketers.

Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan said: “In today’s workshop before the commencement of the regional U19 skills camps, we have directed the coaches to work on technical aspects, tactical prowess, fitness and fielding of the U19 players as per Jason and Gary’s philosophy. “It is pertinent to invest on this age-group of players so that they turn into highly competitive players in future as per the directive of the top management of the PCB.”