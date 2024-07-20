Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Romina Khurshid lauds UK support for Pakistan’s climate action

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina, Khurshid Alam lauded the UK’s support for Pakistan’s climate action as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and government of United Kingdom have agreed to enhance collaboration to address climate change and environmental issues in Pakistan. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, and a UK Embassy delegation met her led by Development Director, Jo Moire, on Friday, a news release said.  She said this collaboration marks a significant step forward in the fight against climate change, and both countries are committed to working together to address this global challenge. Khurshid Alam stressed the importance of bridging civil society, academia, and corporate sectors in both nations to tackle the pressing issues of climate change and environmental degradation.

Protocol agreement signed to enhance Pak-Romania economic cooperation

She highlighted the urgent need for tangible actions to mitigate global warming impacts, preemptively address flood risks, and support vulnerable farming communities.

The Coordinator noted that shifting weather patterns have significantly impacted agricultural productivity threatening food security and livelihoods with the country facing billions of dollars in economic losses from climate-related disasters in the past.

 The UK delegation presented a report to the Coordinator aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s climate resilience, and both sides agreed to work together to implement sustainable agricultural practices and mitigate future impacts.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024