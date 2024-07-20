RWMC conducts anti-dengue awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI - The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Friday carried out its cleanliness and anti-dengue awareness campaign in the mosques of Satellite Town area to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the mosque imams/ khateebs of the F-Block area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, the spokesman said.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithful and educated them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

In a message, RWMC has requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and also make sure to leave no place wet or with stagnant water.