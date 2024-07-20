Senate body for export-led growth of Pakistan as envisioned by PM: Senator Anusha

KARACHI - Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce Senator Anusha Rahman on Friday said that the Senate Committee on Commerce wanted export-led growth of Pakistan as envisioned by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said this while talking to media after chairing a meeting at the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) House here.

Earlier, she along with the members of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Sarmad Ali, Senator Talal Chaudhry and Senator Bilal Khan held a meeting with the IPO officials.

Chairman IPO, Farukh Amil, Registrar Copyright, Nasarullah, the IPO officials and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Senator Anusha Rahman said that the IPO handled the issues related to the operations of the organizations, companies and merchandise vital for export-led growth. She said that the challenges being faced by the IPO need to be resolved. She said that the objective of this Committee was that the IPO should perform to its optimal capacity under the ambit of its relevant laws. The IPO should fulfil the requirements for its existence in the global community because the IPO has domestic as well as international outreach, she added.

She observed that the human resources of the IPO was required to be fully equipped as many of the positions in IPO were vacant.

Senator Anusha Rahman observed that some functional disorganizations of the IPO were also required to be corrected. She said that the IPO had digitized some of its work and more digitization is needed for which the Committee has advised the IPO to utilize domestic resources for digitization of its files. She said that the accession of global treaties which were beneficial for Pakistan and the countrymen also needed to be done.

Senator Anusha Rahman also advised the IPO officials to use social media platforms to increase their outreach for promotion of the activities and achievements of the organization. Earlier, the Senate Committee was briefed through separate presentations about the operations and achievements of the Patent, Copyright and Trademarks offices of the IPO.