Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, has passed away after a battle with cancer, her family announced Friday night.

Jackson Lee, 74, said in June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment. The longtime congresswoman served in the House since 1995 and leaves a legacy of pushing for legislation related to civil rights “With incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” her family said in a statement.

“A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women and children,” the statement added.

In September 2022, the Government of Pakistan conferred the high civil award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon Ms. Jackson Lee, in recognition of her outstanding services to Pakistan, especially in highlighting the magnitude of recent devastation due to floods.

She was also an ardent supporter of US assistance to Pakistan in the 2020 floods, and for expanding the scope of bilateral ties geared to improving lives and livelihoods of people in both countries, as well as for her support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan Congressional Caucus.

Sheila Jackson Lee was then accompanied by her delegation members, including Congressman Thomas Suozzi, at the presidential ceremony honouring her in Islamabad.

Souzzi said last month he will lead efforts to reactivate the caucus.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent his condolences to the family and supporters of Jackson Lee, saying she was a champion for stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Her contributions will be remembered and missed for years to come,” the prime minister wrote.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar said Lee was a “distinguished." lawmaker and a steadfast friend of Pakistan”