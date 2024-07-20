Sher Afzal Marwat's non-bailable warrants cancelled

PTI MNA Sher Afzal’s non-bailable arrest warrants have been cancelled by a judicial magistrate.

Judicial Magistrate Dr Muhammad Mumtaz Hanjara heard the application against Sher Afzal Marwat’s non-bailable arrest warrants.

It was argued that the warrants were issued after Marwat had left for abroad and the challan of the case was not presented to the court. Thus, the magistrate cancelled the warrants.

Marwat was accused of illegal construction at a plot near Thalian Motorway in 2019.

The court had issued his warrants in his absence, seeking his production before the court on July 30