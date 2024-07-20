Saturday, July 20, 2024
Sindh Home Minister, IGP attend funeral prayers of martyred policeman

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The funeral prayers of Constable Yousuf, who was martyred in the firing of unknown suspects in the limits of Samanabad Police Station, was offered at Police Headquarters Garden, South.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hasan Lanjar along with IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs, Pakistan Rangers Sindh officers, relatives of the martyred constable, friends and local people attended the funeral prayer on Friday.

The Sindh Home Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy with the relatives of the martyred constable and said that the Sindh government and the Sindh Police Department were with them in these moments of extreme grief. Paying tribute to the services of the martyred constable of the Sindh Police, the minister said that the sacrifices of the police martyrs for the security of life and property of the people and the establishment of peace were priceless and unforgettable. On the occasion, the Home Minister issued special orders to the senior officers to provide the prevailing benefits to the heirs of the martyr.

Our Staff Reporter

