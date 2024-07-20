Sindh IGP posts DSPs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has posted new Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) as the Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) in the jurisdictions of Market and Husri in Hyderabad. According to an office order which was issued on Friday, DSP Syed Anwar Hussain Shah has been posted as SDPO Market and DSP Muhammad Raheem Chandio as SDPO of Husri. The former was awaiting posting at the police headquarters in Karachi while the latter was earlier serving as SDPO Market.