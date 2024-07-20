Spain PM’s wife Gomez stays silent before judge in graft probe

Madrid - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez on Friday invoked her right to remain silent during questioning before a Madrid judge handling the preliminary corruption inquiry into her business ties. The investigation into Gomez over alleged corruption and influence peddling has infuriated Sanchez, who has characterised the allegations as an effort undermining him and his left-wing government.

Gomez arrived at the Madrid court for the highly anticipated closed hearing shortly before 10:00 am (0800 GMT), entering through the parking garage to avoid a throng of journalists. She left the office of judge Juan Carlos Peinado a few minutes later without making a statement.

A judicial source said she had invoked her right to remain silent during the closed session.

Leaving the court after the brief hearing, Gomez’s lawyer Antonio Camacho said “this procedure has no reason to exist at this stage”. He pointed out that the investigations into the matter conducted so far “have yielded nothing”. “We do not understand what is guiding the investigating judge in this investigation, which is growing in scope,” he added, criticising the judge. Miguel Tellado, spokesman for the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP), said that Gomez “refuses to speak before the court, just as Sanchez refuses to speak before Congress” about the accusations.