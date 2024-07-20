Strengthening macroeconomic sustainability, laying conditions for balanced growth key priorities: MoF

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance (MoF) has noted that Pakistan’s economic trajectory requires a blend of short-term and long-term measures to navigate through challenges such as high inflation, current account deficit, low foreign exchange reserves, and substantial debt burden.

For the government, strengthening macroeconomic sustainability and laying the conditions for balanced growth are key priorities, the ministry stated in Medium-Term Budget Strategy Paper for FY2024-25 to FY2026-27. Despite challenges, global economy has shown resilience maintaining steady growth as inflation returns to targeted levels. The stability is noteworthy given the post-pandemic supply chain disruptions, global conflicts impacting energy and food supplies, and inflationary hikes followed by globally synchronized tightening of monetary policy. Global economy is projected to continue its modest growth at 3.2 percent, for both 2024 and 2025. This falls below the historical average of 3.8 percent from 2000 to 2019.

GDP growth outlook of Pakistan’s major trading partners is encouraging, with UK at 0.5 percent in 2024 and 1.5 percent in 2025, USA at 2.7 percent and 1.9 percent, Euro area at 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent, China at 5.0 percent and 4.5 percent, and Saudi Arabia at 2.6 percent and 6.0 percent. Global inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, amid unwinding supply side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Headline inflation is expected to fall from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025. Encouraging trends in Pakistan’s major trading partners bodes well for Pakistan’s economy. These trends are expected to improve Pakistan’s trade balance and alleviate domestic inflationary pressures.

Moreover, robust economic growth in countries like Saudi Arabia will sustain, and potentially increase, remittances, further boosting economic stability and growth prospects.

After navigating a complex and challenging environment, Pakistan’s economy has witnessed a moderate recovery in FY2024 which lays a foundation for better growth prospects in FY2025 and over the medium term. The government has successfully stabilized the economy through various policy measures. An important component was the normalization of trade and investment flows to ensure availability of raw material for industry. The government also took actions to normalize speculation in the exchange rate. Further, as a result of appropriate policy and administrative measures, and improved agricultural output, inflation declined to 11.8 percent in May 2024, down from peak levels of 38.0 percent in May 2023.

The government remains fully committed to ensuring sustainable economic growth over the medium term. Various sector-specific measures in agriculture, industries, and services, along with fiscal consolidation and right sizing, privatization and foreign investment initiatives, energy sector and SOEs reforms, and optimal revenue mobilization efforts are already well underway to trigger the economy. Federal government is collaborating with all provinces for achieving medium-term growth targets, with price stability and inclusivity.

After experiencing a slight contraction in FY2023, Pakistan’s economy witnessed signs of recovery during the initial months of FY2024 with 2.7 percent growth in Q1. The positive momentum remained throughout the year as growth is projected at 2.4 percent for FY2024.This comes on the back of 6.3 percent growth in agriculture, 1.2 percent in industry and 1.2 percent in services. The economy has witnessed moderate recovery despite monetary tightening, geopolitical rifts, and persistently high inflation. Economic activities have benefited from improvements in the agriculture sector, propelled by a substantial increase in wheat, rice and cotton production. Measures introduced to improve agriculture productivity, post-flood fertility, favorable weather conditions and better availability of inputs attribute to improved agricultural produce. This paves way for improved performance of other sectors in the coming months. Government initiatives to support agriculture, industry, IT, SMEs, investments and exports will drive economic growth in the coming years. Recoveries in main trading partners will bolster economic growth, exports and remittances. Furthermore, diminishing inflationary pressures, attributed to a decline in international commodity prices and a stable exchange rate, add to the positive economic landscape. With moderate recovery observed in FY2024, and the positive spillover of agricultural sector on industry and services, GDP is projected to grow by 3.6 percent in FY2025, on back of 2.0 percent, 4.4 percent, and 4.1 percent growth in agriculture, industry, and services sectors respectively.

Government is implementing several measures to enhance agricultural productivity, modernize farming practices, encourage machinery usage, upgrade irrigation systems, ensure seed quality, greater access to financing, and facilitate agricultural exports. Similarly, for the industrial sector, the Government is actively pursuing regulatory reforms and undertaking facilitatory measures to reorient the industry towards exports. At provincial level, initiatives are underway to augment economic activity through various development programs in the production sector, encompassing fisheries and livestock, agriculture, mines and minerals, and promoting investments through development of industrial zones. Production of rice, wheat and cotton crops is being enhanced successfully through increase in both cultivated area and improved inputs. In the services sector, the Government is prioritizing digital transformation and fostering the IT sector. This comprehensive approach is expected to provide significant momentum to the economy over medium-term.

A primary objective of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework is to facilitate policy formulation based on reliable projections of revenues and expenditures. It reflects upon various sources of revenue and heads of expenditure considering historical trends as well as emerging challenges. It also indicates specific requirements of the Government and its strategic priorities over the medium-term, with fiscal and primary balance in focus. To project overall fiscal balance, estimates of provincial surpluses are also considered. Furthermore, gross federal revenue is expected to be around 14.3 percent of GDP in FY2025, and is projected to improvefurther over medium-term.

Primary focus of the Government is on revenue mobilization, with state-of-the-art digitization at FBR to ensure end to end mapping of business transactions. Non-essential spending has been curtailed with introduction of austerity measures and SOEs are being revamped for improved management and governance. Substantial allocations are being ensured for protecting the vulnerable segments of the society.

The ministry has highlighted fiscal risks that may lead to potential threats or uncertainty in fiscal forecasts included higher interest rate, lower non-tax collection revenue, higher subsidies, lower GDP growth, exchange rate depreciation, climate change and natural disasters and State-Owned Enterprises.

Debt to GDP ratio will decrease to around 68 percent at the end of FY2023-24 primarily due to higher nominal GDP and stability of exchange rate. Moreover, debt

to GDP ratio is expected to reduce to 64 percent at the end of FY2024-25 on the back of fiscal consolidation efforts of the Government. Over the medium term, the Government’s objective is to bring and maintain its public debt to GDP ratio to sustainable levels through a combination of greater revenue mobilization, rationalization of current expenditure, and efficient/productive utilization of debt.

Moving forward, the key goals of public debt management include: i. Meeting the government’s financing needs at the lowest possible cost, balancing with a prudent level of risk ii. Reducing “Gross Financing Needs (GFN)” through various measures iii. Expanding the investor base and ensuring a well-functioning domestic debt capital market iv. Extending the maturity profile of the domestic and external debt portfolio in line with Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy to mitigate refinancing and interest rate risks v. Engaging with domestic and international investors to improve coordination and information disclosure vi. Completing actions associated with multilateral program loans, which are in pipeline and are projected to be disbursed over the medium-term vii. Creating an enabling environment for savings through improvements in National Saving Schemes and also make these schemes more cost effective viii. Mobilizing maximum available concessional external financing to boost the economy’s potential output by enhancing efficiency and productivity, simultaneously improving the country’s debt repayment capacity ix. Ensuring presence in the International Capital Markets (ICM) through issuance of Panda Bonds, Eurobonds, International Sukuk as well as other avenues like Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) bonds.