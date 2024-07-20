Saturday, July 20, 2024
Strict action against elements selling flour at higher rate

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that strict action will be taken against elements selling flour at higher rate. According to official sources here, the flour price was being monitored across the province as per the direction of the food minister. Bilal Yaseen said officers should keep an eye on supply in flour markets in every district. He said that field officers of the Punjab Food Department were ensuring sale of flour at fixed rate. He said that people should lodge their complaint on toll free number 080002345 if they were being overcharged.

