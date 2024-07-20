Taqi Usmani urges nation to break free from western slavery, IMF dragnet

Notable Islamic Scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani said on Saturday that the nation would have to set itself free from the shackles of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and western civilisation.

Speaking at a ceremony, he said that every child was indebted to the IMF, bemoaning that Pakistanis had just become ‘slaves’ to the IMF as ‘we don’t have any other choice except complying with their demands.”

He further said that the Islamic law couldn’t be imposed in Pakistan during these circumstances.

Talking about the economy, Usmani urged the nation to give up on using imported products, instead, he stressed the need to increase the exports for reviving the economy. He called for abandoning the interest in financial matters.

“Traders can compel any government to alter its decisions as they act as the jugular vein of any country,” he remarked.

“We couldn’t extend railway tracks after partition. We couldn’t even construct a road en route to the Lake Saiful Malook,” he deplored.

He said that every party complains about rigging after an election, insisting that everyone should unify for the sake of Pakistan.