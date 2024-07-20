Saturday, July 20, 2024
Tariq lauds his team for ensuring cleanliness during 10 days of Muharram

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Chairman Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Town Sukkur, Tariq Chauhan appreciated his team for ensuring cleanliness, lighting and providing other public services during the ten days of Muharram. In a statement issued here on Friday, he praised the cleanliness teams for performing their duties in the sizzling hot weather and asked the Municipal Corporation to keep up the tradition of public service and sprinkling rose water in the Imambargahs and streets of their respective areas.  Tariq also sent a message of gratitude to the elected public representatives for their full support and coordination in getting all this done.

