Teen girl brought back to life through CPR after drowning in canal

RAJANPUR - A teenage girl who was retrieved by villagers from a big canal in an almost breathless and unconscious condition was successfully brought back to life by a motorcycle ambulance-riding rescuer through a half-an-hour-long Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) process.

The sixteen-year-old had gone to the bank of the Qadria Canal to wash her hands and feet after performing duty in crop fields when suddenly she slipped and went into the deep waters of the canal. Villagers present nearby jumped into the canal and brought her back in unconscious condition, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The relatives started mourning loudly presuming the girl was dead, however, someone called Rescue 1122 and a rescuer Haroon Rasheed driving a motorcycle ambulance reached there. Upon checking he found the girl breathless with no or weak pulse. He immediately started the CPR procedure and the girl started moving and breathing after an almost half-hour-long struggle. Haroon said rescuers in Rajanpur were trained to deal with all kinds of emergencies to save lives under the supervision of district emergency officer Dr Muhammad Aslam.