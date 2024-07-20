Teenagers dead in Buner explosion

Buner - Two teenagers lost their lives when they handled an explosive device within the limits of the Pir Baba Police Station in Buner district on Friday, according to the police.

Ali Muhammed and Fazal Wahab, both 14 and residents of Jowarai Kandaw in the Elum mountain village, came across the explosive device while cutting grass. Unaware of its nature, they handled it, leading to an explosion that caused severe wounds and resulted in their deaths.

The boys were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Daggar with the assistance of local police and their guardians.

Police stated that they are investigating the incident. However, they noted that the exact nature of the explosive device had not been determined at the time of this report.