Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three farmers booked over water theft in Sargodha

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Three farmers were booked for stealing canal water in different villages of the district on Friday. According to official sources, the teams of Irrigation Department conducted raids in villages including Ghullapura, Sultanpur and caught three farmers stealing canal water. They were identified as Muhammad Nawaz, Habibullah and Muhammad Afzal. On the report of irrigation teams, police registered cases against the water pilferers.

Motorcyclist killed

SARGODHA

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Shah, resident of Peera Di Rokri village, was traveling to Sillanwali city on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction hit the bike. Consequently, he died on the spot.

The police registered a case against the tractor-trolley driver.

Rupee sheds 5 paisas vs dollar

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024