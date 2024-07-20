Three new routes for People’s Bus Service in Karachi from July 22

KARACHI - Sindh Government’s Transport Department has announced the launch of three new routes for the People’s Bus Service and the extension of one route to improve public transport in Karachi city. These new routes will be operational from Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to statement, the People’s Bus Service will commence Route 13, running from Hawke’s Bay to the Tower on July 22. A new electric bus route, EV4, from Bahria Town to Numaish Chowrangi, will start on July 24, while Route 8, from Yousuf Goth to the Tower, will begin on July 25, 2024.

The Transport Department has also announced the extension of Route No. 12. Starting from July 23, Route 12 will begin from Memon Goth instead of Khokhrapar to the Tower. Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the new routes are part of the Sindh government’s efforts to enhance public transport in Karachi and provide affordable, convenient, and comfortable travel facilities for citizens. He mentioned that more buses will be introduced for the convenience of the citizens, and additional new routes will be launched. It is the Sindh government’s commitment to serve the people without discrimination, statement added.