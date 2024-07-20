TLP calls off Faizabad sit-in after successful negotiations with govt

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday called off Faizabad sit-in as negotiations between the government and TLP remained successful.

Addressing a press conference along with TLP leaders, Information Minister Atta Tarar and PM’s advisor Rana Sanaullah said that the government would make every possible effort to help the Palestinian brothers.

“We’ll dispatch 1,000 tons aid to Gaza by July 31,” said the senior cabinet members.

Rana Sanaullah said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has committed war crimes in Palestine. We’ll raise our voice at every forum for the Palestinian brothers, he added.

He also urged the international community to play its role in stopping the Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

The PM’s aide said that the release of Dr Afia Siddiqui will also be ensured as she is facing US’ brutality for years.

He also thanked the TLP delegation for calling off the sit-in in Islamabad.