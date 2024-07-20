TTP commanders’ phone call intercepted

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, a telephone call of banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Chief Noor Wali has been intercepted in which he was clearly heard, giving orders to his local TTP commanders Ahmed Hussain alias Ghat Haji and local TTP commander Saqib Gandapur for carrying out militant attacks in Pakistan.

It may be recalled here that in the recent terror attack on the rural health centre by militants in the Kreshmozai area of DI Khan and the martyrdom of innocent men, women and children is also a connection in such militancy planning.

The telephone call clearly explains Khawarij’s nefarious tactics of spreading terrorism in Pakistan.

According to details, in the secret call, TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud is instructing his commanders to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Noor Wali is heard giving instructions to the terrorists on how to create law and order situation in Pakistan by carrying out militant attacks.

The terrorists are receiving orders from Noor Wali Mehsud on how to disrupt Pakistan’s law and order situation while preventing the TTP’s name from appearing in the situation.

Noor Wali Mehsud in his call stated, “There are two ways to disturb the peace and order situation.”

“The first is to blow up a government hospital or school, take the blame for it, and threaten to destroy more government buildings and schools if the security forces destroy our homes,” he said.

In his call, Wali went on to say, then bomb a few hospitals or schools, but refuse to take responsibility.

Demolishing the homes of the military and police personnel is an additional strategy, according to Noor Wali Mehsud conversation.

According to Noor Wali Mehsud, any involvement in this operation should be avoided since it is likely to incite anti-TTP sentiments among the local population.

Without a doubt, Noor Wali Mehsud is saying, “Follow one of the two methods that I am going to tell you so that the damage is greater.”

Saqib Gandapur, a local terrorist, receives a covert call from Ahmed Hussain, also known as Ghat Haji, telling him to blow up the homes of high-ranking police, army, and FC officials.

Either close the schools unannounced or blow them up but this conversation will be between us only, no one should know about it, Ahmad Hussain asks Ghat Haji.

Attacking schools and public welfare centres and targeting innocent people is the so-called law of TTP Khawarij.

Mainly, this plan to spread unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includes terrorist, political and non-political elements who are the tools of enemy agencies.

These same elements are also involved in such incidents and spreading unrest in the cities.

Highly credible sources called upon the Pakistani government to immediately look into this phone call forensically and prosecute the individuals who are involved in this heinous planning.