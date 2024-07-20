Two killed, three injured in Daska roof collapse incident

Sialkot - Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Chongi No 8 area of Daska tehsil, district Sialkot on Friday.

According to details, a few members of a family were residing in a house located in the Chongi No 8 area, when the roof of their house fell on them. As a result, two family members died on the spot while three others were also injured in the same incident. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to the Civil Hospital.

DC visits Daska, Sambrial tehsils, reviews health, education facilities

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to Daska and Sambrial tehsils and reviewed health and educational facilities there besides inspecting safety arrangements in the wake of expected floods. He also inspected the protective embankments of the river near Shahbazpur barrage on the Chenab River.

The local officials of Irrigation Department gave a briefing about the flood management plan. The DC directed the Irrigation authorities to remain in contact with the disaster management authority in the wake of expected heavy rains in upper areas of Sialkot. The deputy commissioner directed the Irrigation authorities to continuously monitor the flow of water in rivers and sewerage drains in Sialkot district and issue timely alerts so that there was no loss of life and property in emergency situations.

He also directed the officials of the municipal committees of Daska and Sambarial to de-silt drains and sewerage lines and keep all flood-fighting equipment including disposal stations, de-water sets functional.

During a visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial, Rural Health Centre Jamke Cheema, the DC inspected the Emergency, OPDs, Pharmacy and Wards and checked the presence of doctors and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients and also inspected the sanitation situation.

The deputy commissioner also visited Government Special Education Centre Daska, QDPS Daska and Government Christian High School Daska and directed the heads of educational institutions to clean the roofs of the institutions and do not allow rainwater to accumulate anywhere and continue regular anti-dengue surveillance.

Later, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also visited Municipal Library Daska and inspected the books. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanju was directed to make a corner in the library and make more books part of the library for preparation of competitive exams.