US ambassador meets privatisation minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was called on by Ambassador of United States of America in Pakistan Donald Bloom here in Islamabad. In this meeting, they both held detailed discussions on various issues including further strengthening Pakistan-US relations. In this meeting, especially, investment opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion. In the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his determination to promote Pakistan-US business relations and said that there are many opportunities in the challenges faced by the Pakistani economy for which various measures are being already taken. He said that the business community from America is welcome to invest in Pakistan and they will be provided with all possible facilities in this regard. Abdul Aleem Khan mentioned that thousands of Pakistanis residing in United States accumulate lot of foreign exchange for Pakistan which is very important for the national exchequer. He further said that major improvements will be made in highways and motorways to bring the transportation facilities at par with developed countries. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom discussed various matters of mutual interest with Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. He especially expressed the interest of American business groups in investing in Pakistan and various possibilities were discussed in this regard. In the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and American Ambassador Donald Bloom expressed best wishes for each other and expressed hope that the friendly relations between Pakistan and USA will be further promoted in the days to come.