Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

VC Women University condoles death of Sufi Singer Sodhal Faqeer

APP
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Vice Chancellor (VC), Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University, Dr Tahmina Mangan on Friday has expressed grief over the death of noted Sufi singer Sodhal Faqeer.  In her condolence message here on Friday, the VC described the demise of Sodhal Faqeer as a loss for the world of Sufi music. She said that with the death of Sodhal Faqeer, a void had been created in the lives of Sufi music lovers. Dr Tahmina prayed that Allah Almighty may grant patience to his family members in this difficult time.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024