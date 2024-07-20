VC Women University condoles death of Sufi Singer Sodhal Faqeer

SUKKUR - Vice Chancellor (VC), Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University, Dr Tahmina Mangan on Friday has expressed grief over the death of noted Sufi singer Sodhal Faqeer. In her condolence message here on Friday, the VC described the demise of Sodhal Faqeer as a loss for the world of Sufi music. She said that with the death of Sodhal Faqeer, a void had been created in the lives of Sufi music lovers. Dr Tahmina prayed that Allah Almighty may grant patience to his family members in this difficult time.