Villagers foil robbery attempt, dacoit killed in Mustafaabad shootout

KASUR - A robber was killed in an exchange of fire between villagers and bandits near the Raikhurd area of Mustafaabad police station, on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, the deceased robber was identified as Rizwan, a resident of Multan Road, Lahore. The slain robber was wanted in several serious robbery cases.

The incident occurred when a citizen named Asim reported to the police that two unknown bandits were fleeing after robbing some people. The villagers confronted the bandits, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

When the police reached the spot, they found the injured robber lying on the ground. Eyewitnesses said the robber was shot by his accomplice during the shootout. Two stolen mobile phones and a pistol were recovered from the injured robber. The injured robber died on the way to the hospital.

The Mustafaabad police have formed a team to arrest the other absconding robber, identified as Sabir who is a resident of Qadiwand, Kasur.

Wanted robber arrested in Kasur

A wanted robber was arrested in an alleged police encounter in the Sadr Kasur area while two other robbers managed to escape. According to the police, the arrested robber was identified as Saddam also known as Sadami Sakna Babiliana from Lahore district.

He had more than 30 cases registered against him at different police stations in Kasur, Lahore, and Faisalabad. The police say the robbers were snatching valuables and fleeing when the Kasur Police responded and set up a blockade near a treatment plant.

The robbers opened fire on the police and in the exchange of gunfire, one of the robbers was injured by his own gunfire.

He was then arrested by the police. Cash and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the injured robber. The police have formed teams to hunt down the two robbers who managed to escape.