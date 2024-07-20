Why a Strong Pakistan Matters?

As a nuclear-armed state, Pakistan’s stability is critical to global non-proliferation efforts. The security of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is a primary concern for Pakistan while ensuring that these weapons do not fall into the hands of non-state actors or extremist groups is paramount for global security. The Pakistan military is determined to safeguard its command and control, which is foolproof meets all standards of the IAEA, and is recognized by the USA and other key players.

A stable and secure Pakistan can better manage and safeguard its nuclear assets. Conversely, instability in Pakistan increases the risk of nuclear proliferation, with potentially catastrophic consequences. Therefore, global powers have a vested interest in supporting Pakistan’s stability to prevent nuclear threats. International cooperation and assistance in enhancing Pakistan’s nuclear security measures are essential to mitigate risks and ensure global safety.

A strategic economic bloc comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Iran has the potential to transform the region into a global economic powerhouse. This bloc, leveraging the interconnectivity provided by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the collaborative framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), can drive unprecedented economic growth and integration in the region.

CPEC serves as the backbone of this economic bloc, providing critical infrastructure and connectivity. Through CPEC, Pakistan is positioned as a vital link in the trade and energy routes connecting China to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. This infrastructure not only facilitates trade but also promotes industrial development and job creation within Pakistan.

The inclusion of Russia and Iran in this bloc brings substantial energy resources and market potential. Russia, with its vast energy reserves, and Iran, strategically located at the gateway to the Middle East, enhance the bloc’s energy security and trade capabilities. Afghanistan, emerging from decades of conflict, stands to benefit from regional stability and economic integration, fostering development and reducing poverty.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) provides a collaborative platform for these nations to coordinate policies, enhance security cooperation, and promote economic integration. Through joint initiatives in trade, infrastructure development, and counter-terrorism, the SCO can facilitate a cohesive approach to regional challenges and opportunities.

Pakistan’s journey from an economic giant to facing significant challenges is a narrative of missed opportunities, political mismanagement, and structural issues. However, the potential for recovery and growth remains if comprehensive reforms are undertaken. Global powers have a vested interest in supporting Pakistan’s stability and economic development, as the ramifications of a failing Pakistan extend far beyond its borders.

Through sustained international cooperation, investment in human capital, and robust governance reforms, Pakistan can once again aspire to realize its economic potential. The international community must recognize that a strong and prosperous Pakistan contributes to global stability and prosperity. A collaborative approach, focusing on economic development, counter-terrorism, and regional peace, can help Pakistan overcome its challenges and fulfill its potential.

Efforts to address corruption, improve governance, and enhance the rule of law are crucial for Pakistan’s progress. Additionally, investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development can create a more resilient and prosperous society. Promoting gender equality and empowering women can also drive economic growth and social development. Strengthening democratic institutions and fostering political stability are key to achieving long-term success.

The significance of a strong Pakistan extends beyond its borders. It is a linchpin for regional stability, a crucial player in counter-terrorism, a burgeoning market with substantial economic potential, a key node in global energy routes, and a nuclear state whose stability is vital for global security. Therefore, the global community must prioritize efforts to support Pakistan’s journey towards stability and prosperity, ensuring a more secure and prosperous world. Through international cooperation, strategic investments, and comprehensive reforms, Pakistan can achieve stability and prosperity, benefiting not only its own citizens but also contributing to global peace and development.

The formation of a strategic economic bloc involving Pakistan, China, Russia, Afghanistan, and Iran, supported by initiatives like CPEC and the SCO, holds immense potential for regional and global economic transformation. By working together, these nations can harness their collective strengths, overcome challenges, and build a future marked by stability, prosperity, and shared growth.

Let me assure you, to achieve these goals, well-equipped and technologically advanced armed forces are essential to provide a secure and friendly business environment. Remember, a strong professional military is a symbol of a strong federation.

Brigadier (R) Haris Nawaz

The writer is a defence and security analyst. He can be reached at Harisnawaz01@hotmail.com.