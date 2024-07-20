Xi’s Vision of Harmony

Let’s focus on the essence of humanity and our shared happiness. Regardless of one’s origin, caste, creed, religion, or lack thereof, whether from Asia, Africa, Europe, or even a remote island, what truly matters is that we are all human beings. It is our collective responsibility to work towards ensuring that every individual enjoys the basic human rights of a standard lifestyle, adequate food, health, development, and prosperity. This shared future of humanity requires global cooperation and respect for each other’s boundaries.

This is precisely the spirit encapsulated in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s address on June 28, 2024, during the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. His speech laid out China’s strategic vision for a harmonious world.

These Five Principles—mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence—were crafted to foster harmonious international relations. Globally, these principles have gained traction, influencing international norms and bolstering China’s stature as a proponent of peaceful rise and a shared human future.

President Xi’s speech is a powerful reaffirmation of the relevance of these principles. Amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and climate change threats, his call to uphold these values is more than symbolic; it’s a necessary return to core principles. These values resonate with the United Nations Charter, which prioritizes peace, mutual respect, and cooperation over conflict and unilateralism.

A pivotal aspect of Xi’s address is his emphasis on sovereign equality. In an era where power dynamics often overshadow the sovereignty of smaller nations, President Xi’s insistence on the equality of all nations, regardless of size or power, is a strong rejection of hegemonic practices. It advocates for a more inclusive and equitable international order where the rights and interests of all nations are respected.

Furthermore, Xi’s speech underscores the importance of mutual respect and non-interference. In a world increasingly marked by interventionist policies and the imposition of will, these principles are a crucial reminder of the need for a respectful and non-coercive approach to international relations. They advocate for honoring diverse historical and cultural traditions, development paths, and governance systems, fostering tolerance and understanding in an ideologically divided world.

China’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind extends the spirit of the Five Principles. Rooted in traditional Chinese values of harmony and mutual benefit, this vision aligns with global aspirations for sustainable development and peace. It presents a new model of equality and coexistence in international relations, responding to global trends of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win solutions. It also addresses intertwined challenges of development and security, inspiring innovative approaches to global issues.

We must uphold the principle of sovereign equality, strengthen the foundation of mutual respect, and transform the vision of peace and security into reality. By uniting all forces towards prosperity, committing to justice and fairness, and embracing an open and inclusive mindset, we can achieve a harmonious global community. Just as a common person desires a peaceful and beautiful home without external interference, China’s approach embodies this common-sense principle on the global stage, offering contributions and opportunities to all states.

As a Latin American saying aptly puts it, “The only way to be profitably national is to be generously universal.” China understands this profound truth and is dedicated to making the vision for peace and security a reality, committed to fairness, and embracing an inclusive global outlook.

Khawar Abbas Sandhu

The writer is a journalist specializing in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).