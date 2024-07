KARACHI - Youm-e-Hussain (R.A) will be observed by in University of Karachi on July 22 at 11 am at the Parking Ground (Opposite Arts Lobby) in the Karachi University. Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi will chair the event and eminent scholars, speakers and Naat-e-Khawan will also participate, said a statement on Friday.