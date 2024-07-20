Saturday, July 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Youth electrocuted after touching electric pole in Khanewal

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -  A youngster was electrocuted as he slipped and touched an electric pole near the Humayun petrol pump in old Khanewal.

According to details, a 15-year-old youth named Hamza was going home from work. Suddenly his feet slipped due to rain water and he received electric shocks after touching an electric pole. As a result, he died on the spot.

According to his parents, the fatal incident occurred due to the current in the electric pole.

Upon receiving the information, the district administration, rescue, police, and WAPDA personnel arrived at the scene.  The fault in the electric pole near Humayun petrol pump has been rectified.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024