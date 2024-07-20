Youth electrocuted after touching electric pole in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - A youngster was electrocuted as he slipped and touched an electric pole near the Humayun petrol pump in old Khanewal.

According to details, a 15-year-old youth named Hamza was going home from work. Suddenly his feet slipped due to rain water and he received electric shocks after touching an electric pole. As a result, he died on the spot.

According to his parents, the fatal incident occurred due to the current in the electric pole.

Upon receiving the information, the district administration, rescue, police, and WAPDA personnel arrived at the scene. The fault in the electric pole near Humayun petrol pump has been rectified.