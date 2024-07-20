‘Zero tolerance’on dengue spread: Additional DC

Rawalpindi - Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Zunira Aftab said that recent rains have increased the chances of dengue, to which all departments should focus on dengue to prevent dengue. She said that the Punjab government was following zero tolerance policy in the fight against dengue.

According to the details, the additional commissioner received a briefing on anti dengue measures being taken by the district health department.

She said out of a total of 29 patients reported with dengue fever in Rawalpindi so far this year, 28 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals while one patient was under treatment in the hospital.

In a briefing by the Health Department, it was apprised that 838 teams were working in the city, of which 635 teams were engaged in indoor and 230 were deployed for outdoor surveillance work. It was further informed that 1,962,000 houses were checked for dengue larvae out of which 8,949 houses were detected as having dengue larva.

While 370 FIRs were registered against violating the dengue SOPs during outdoor surveillance, 644 spots were challaned while a fine of Rs.883,000.0 was imposed.