Zohaib to represent Pakistan in ATF U14 Grade A Tournament in Malaysia

LAHORE - Zohaib Afzal Malik has been selected to represent Pakistan in the ATF 14&U South Asia Team to ATF 14&Under Grade A, Tournament scheduled to take place in Selangor, Malaysia, from August 5 to 10, 2024.

This is the inaugural tournament being organized by the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) this year. This team will include a total of 2 boys and 2 girls from South Asia. Another ATF team,from South East Asia, will also compete in the event in Malaysia. The selection for the team has been made from among the players already entered in the Grade A tournament based on the highest ATF 14&U Ranking from the South Asia Region. Two ATF teams, from Central and West Asia, will compete in the ATF Grade A event in Kazakhstan, whereas the ATF team from East Asia will compete in China.

This is a momentous occasion for Zohaib and for Pakistan, as he will represent the country at such a high-level competition. Zohaib, a promising junior player from Lahore, has already participated in and represented Pakistan in various international tournaments.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), expressed his happiness and said that it is a great honor for Zohaib to represent Pakistan. He congratulated Zohaib and his family on this significant achievement. The PTF president emphasized the federation’s focus on the development of junior players, expressing confidence that their efforts will yield positive results.Col Zia-ud-Din Tufail, Secretary General of PTF, also congratulated Zohaib and encouraged him to perform well in the tournament.

*Zohaib Afzal Malik, a brilliant student of LGS Phase 5, shared his excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be selected for this inaugural tournament. It is an honor to represent Pakistan, and InshaAllah, I will strive to perform my best. I am deeply grateful to the Pakistan Tennis Federation and ACE Tennis Academy, especially Mr. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, for providing me with international exposure, which paved the way for this achievement.”

He continued, “I am also thankful to my coach, Muhammad Khalid, and my trainer, Muhammad Arshad, for transforming me into a professional tennis player. Credit goes to SA Gardens for their unwavering support, which enabled me to train abroad and refine my techniques and skills. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Troops Academy in Thailand, where I have been honing my skills for future assignments.Hopefully, I will continue to perform my best and proudly raise the Pakistan flag across the globe.”*