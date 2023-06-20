Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

223 PTI workers involved in May 9 riots held in Mardan

Riaz Khan
June 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mardan  -  Police have reported the arrest of 223 workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who are allegedly involved in the riots that took place on May 9 in the district. However, sources indicate that an additional 345 PTI activists are still evading apprehension.

According to insider information, the Mardan police have successfully apprehended 223 PTI workers who were implicated in the May 9 incidents. The identification of the arrested individuals was made possible through video clips circulating on social media platforms and CCTV footage. Presently, six PTI workers remain in Mardan jail, while seven others are in the custody of Pakistan’s army intelligence agency (MI).

The sources further reveal that the police have deemed seven party workers innocent, while 36 have been released under section 169.

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023