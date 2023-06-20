A cliffhanger awaits as first Ashes Test heads into final day

BIRMINGHAM-The first Test of the Ashes hangs in the balance as Australia closed on 107/3, still 174 behind with one day’s play remaining.

Joe Root inspired a quickfire England start to the day, with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes also making valuable contributions. But four-wicket hauls for the outstanding Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon saw England bowled out for 273, leaving a target of 281 for the tourists to win the Edgbaston Test. Stuart Broad took two crucial late wickets to leave an England win still very much in the mix with some cloud and possible rain delays expected on the fifth day.

Australia’s chase began with a missed opportunity off the bowling of James Anderson as an edge off Usman Khawaja flew between Jonny Bairstow and Root at first slip. And the openers put together a solid partnership worth 61 to build a good platform in the chase, before Ollie Robinson got the crucial breakthrough by drawing an edge from David Warner (36).

England’s chances of securing victory on day five were given a boost when a fired-up Broad removed Marnus Labuschagne (13) for the second time in the match, once again with an outswinger. And Broad struck again to dismiss Steve Smith for six. But Australia made it through to the close just three down, with Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland set to resume with the score on 107/3 and with the target still very much within their reach.

Earlier, an attempted reverse scoop from Joe Root off Pat Cummins’ first ball of the day set the tone for a dramatic first hour in which England raced to triple figures. Cummins responded to that early challenge with a stunning spell of fast bowling, cleaning up Ollie Pope for 14 with a perfectly-executed inswinging yorker.

But the brilliance of Cummins didn’t stop England from going after the rest of the Australian attack. 127 runs were added in the opening session for the loss of three wickets, leaving both teams better-placed to win the Test than they had been at the start of play.

Root’s 55-ball 46 ended when he charged Nathan Lyon and was stumped for the first time in his Test career, handing Alex Carey and Lyon their third stumping of the Test. And Harry Brook also departed for 46, his coming off 52 balls, when he took on Lyon and was well caught by Marnus Labuschagne.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow changed the approach almost immediately as they slowed the pace of scoring through to the lunch break, with the latter surviving lbw calls off Scott Boland in consecutive balls of the final over of the session. With the score at 155/5 at lunch and England leading by 162, the game was perfectly poised with five sessions (and some forecasted rain) to come.