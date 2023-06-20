Achieving a Tobacco-free Pakistan  

I am writing in response to the concerning statistics regarding the alarming number of smokers in Pakistan and the need for joint efforts to end smoking in the country. With more than 2.9 million smokers in Pakistan and weak enforcement of anti-smoking laws, it is crucial to address this issue and work towards a tobacco-free Pakistan on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

The importance of utilising scientific progress in the field of alternative and safe nicotine to control the ever-increasing trend of tobacco in Pakistan cannot be overstated. Developed countries have set their goals for complete cessation of smoking in the next two decades, with tobacco harm reduction being an essential part of their smoking cessation strategies. Sweden, for example, is on the verge of becoming a tobacco-free country thanks to its strategy of helping smokers switch to less harmful alternative products such as snus, nicotine pouches, and vapes.

It is high time that Pakistan follows suit and takes all partners into confidence to achieve a tobacco-free nation. The government should consult with all stakeholders and formulate a policy that will effectively curb smoking. The theme of this year’s World No Tobacco Day, “We need food, not tobacco,” serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritising health and well-being over harmful habits.

As citizens, we must also play our part in raising awareness about the dangers of smoking and supporting the enforcement of anti-smoking laws. Let us work together to make Pakistan a tobacco-free country and ensure a healthier future for our nation.

MUHAMMAD FAIZAN ALI,

Karachi.