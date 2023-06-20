Addressing Concerns

With the government in its final three months of this term before the next general elections, it is clear that all the parties within the PDM alliance have now started looking towards the general elections and the formation of the next government.

Political considerations aside, the budget itself is very divisive and a lot of criticism aimed at the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team is not altogether unwarranted. Experts both within and outside the country have pointed to how the budget repeats some of the old mistakes that have brought us to this point, with no mechanisms to encourage industrial growth and production, and no solution to the impasse between the IMF and the government.

Regardless of disagreements on the budget, however, it is important that some compromise is reached and the budget finalised. PPP alliance members are not wrong to demand funds for flood victims and disaster management, and PML-N would be well-placed to agree to this.

It would be overly optimistic for the PML-N to expect that cabinet members voice their problems in private, considering that political interests are likely to diverge in just a few months. As we approach the date for the end of the term, political parties that are not at the forefront are likely to distance themselves from the decisions made by the government, so that they can use this in their campaigns to increase support for themselves for the next polls.

Instead of finding who to blame, however, all parties would be better off developing a concrete approach on how to resolve crises moving forward and use this to increase their voter base. Tangible solutions are needed to improve the economic situation in the next year, and policy reforms and a clear trajectory would help in addressing the real concerns of the population.