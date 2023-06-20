AJK President seeks Australia’s role to get Kashmir issue settled

ISLAMABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that Australia should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. He expressed these views while talking to Australian High Commission Neil Hawkins, who called on him in the federal metropo­lis, said a press release is­sued here on Monday. Speak­ing on the occasion, the President while appreciating Australia’s excellent track record on human rights said, “ Being a common friend of India and Pakistan, Austra­lia can play a better role in resolving the long-running Kashmir dispute”. Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Chaudhry said the Indian occupation forces deployed in the region have been committing hu­man rights violations at an unprecedented scale.