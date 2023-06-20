Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Alarming increase in Malnutrition  

June 20, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I write to urgently highlight the alarming rise in malnutrition rates in Pakistan. The devastating consequences, particularly for children and women, demand immediate attention and concerted efforts to address this preventable crisis. To combat malnutrition, we need both short-term solutions, such as targeted food assistance programmes and school feeding initiatives, as well as long-term strategies, including sustainable agriculture practises, education, and awareness campaigns. Collaboration among government agencies, NGOs, and international organisations is crucial to implementing comprehensive and sustainable interventions. It is time for us as a society to prioritise this pressing issue and invest in the well-being of our nation’s future generations. Together, we can make a difference and create a healthier and more prosperous Pakistan.

KHANSHA NAVEED,

Lahore.

