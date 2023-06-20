Tuesday, June 20, 2023
ANF seizes over 41 kg drugs

Agencies
June 20, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE    -    Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conduct­ing seven operations in different areas of the country managed to recover over 41 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday. It informed that in an operation near Faizabad in Islamabad 140 intoxicat­ed tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Mardan. In another operation near Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore, ANF recovered 14.4 kg opium and 15.6 kg charras from the secret cavities of a vehicle while an accused resident of Gu­jranwala was also arrested.

Agencies

