Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Anti-polio drive kicks off in Hyderabad

STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - More than 37,000 children upto 5 years old will be administered anti-polio drops during the week-long campaign, started here on Monday, targeting only the high-risk areas in Hyderabad. The acting District Health Office (DHO) Dr Imdad Channa informed that 147 mobile teams headed by 10 doctors and 34 area incharges would carry out the drive. According to him, during the previous campaign around 9,000 children could not be administered anti-polio drops.

He said the drive was started after the polio virus was found in an environmental sample taken from Karachi last month.

 

STAFF REPORT

