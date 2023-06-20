Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Asad Umar blasts PTI chief for his politics

Web Desk
3:50 PM | June 20, 2023
The PTI is cracking for sure as Asad Umar – a senior party leader – blasted his head over policies, suggesting a complete lack of political acumen and admitting that the rival parties like those in PDM [Pakistan Democratic Alliance] represented the voters.

Umar said the people decided the future of a leader, but that did not mean the one committing a crime should be forgiven. “He must be punished.”

He described the refusal to negotiate with the PDM was a big mistake and revealed that an overwhelming majority of PTI members in the National Assembly and as well as the provincial legislatures members were against resignations.

Umar said if the PTI had polled 16.8 million votes in 2018 elections then the PDM made it to parliament with 22.5 million votes.

Describing the May 9 events as wake up call, he asked everyone to take two steps back and made it clear that he didn’t agree with the PTI chairman’s strategy. The party leadership was completely ignored in the decision-making process.

The election date offered by the government side should have been accepted, said Umar who resigned from the post of PTI secretary general after the May 9 mayhem.

