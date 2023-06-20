ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chief, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI chief and other leaders including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Others include Murad Saeed, Hassaanullah Niazi, PTI defectors Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema. Warrants were issued in cases lodged at the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.

A case had been lodged against them at the Naseerabad police station for burning container and the other was lodged at the Model Town police station for vandalism at the PML-N's office.