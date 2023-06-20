ATC sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case. Ear­lier, Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, was pro­duced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan from jail. The inves­tigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in Askari Tower attack case and requested the court to grant her physical remand for inves­tigation. However, the court, after hearing detailed argu­ments of the prosecution and defence counsel, turned down the remand request and sent Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.