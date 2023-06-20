ATC sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case. Earlier, Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan from jail. The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in Askari Tower attack case and requested the court to grant her physical remand for investigation. However, the court, after hearing detailed arguments of the prosecution and defence counsel, turned down the remand request and sent Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the case.