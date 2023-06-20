Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Baloch expresses sorrows over demise of Sardar Manzoor

Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
QUETTA    -   Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Secretary Balo­chistan Information of Women’s Wing Kiran Baloch expressed her deep sorrow over the sudden death of former provincial Minister Sardar Mir Man­zoor Khan Pehwar. In her condolence statement on Monday, she said that the late was a sincere and be­nevolent people-friendly personality and was an am­bassador of peace and has always played a positive role in ending tribal conflicts in Sindh and Balochistan. She said that the void created by the death of Sardar Manzoor Khan Pehwar could not be filled for a long time. She prayed the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

