Bilawal grieved over death of Mir Manzoor Ali Khan Panhwar  

KARACHI- Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman of and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of former provincial minister of Sindh Mir Manzoor Ali Khan Panhwar. He offered condolence to the deceased son Orangzaib Khan Panhwar and other bereaved family members. Bilawal said that Mir Manzoor Ali Khan Panhwar was a man of principle and he was very famous among his people and other clans. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur also expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwar and prayed for the departed soul.