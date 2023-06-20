Bullet-riddled body of woman found in Karachi house  

KARACHI - A bullet-riddled body of a woman was found in a house in Frontier Colony, Orangi Town in Karachi on Monday. According to reports, Shagufta, wife of Yar Muhammad Jan, died due to bullet wound in her belly. A fire was shot at her from close proximity and a bullet pierced her belly from right side and then it came out from the left side. Since the fire was shot from a short distance, it proved fatal, killing her immediately. Yar Muhammad, husband of the deceased woman, said that he was not home at the time of the incident. He said he rushed to the hospital when a close relative, Hassan Rehman, informed him about the incident. He said he was a poor man and did not have enmity with anyone. However, police suspected domestic dispute motive behind the killing. They took slain woman’s son-in-law into custody for interrogation.