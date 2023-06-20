Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Capital police chief urges high-ups to prioritise pending cases’ resolution 

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr  Akbar Nasir Khan has undertaken a surprise visit to   Shahzad Town police station  as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance police personnel and public facilities, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

During the visit, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the existing facilities and issued directives for immediate improvements. Upon inspection, it was observed that the cleanliness and maintenance of the Shahzad Town police station fell below the expected standards.

Consequently, the officer in charge of the police station has been suspended and a new officer has been appointed to oversee the necessary reforms. The newly appointed officer has been tasked with ensuring proper cleanliness and maintenance of the station, including the meticulous upkeep of office records and residential barracks.

In addition to addressing the cleanliness concerns, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining strong community relations. The new officer in charge has been instructed to foster better communication with the local community, engage with dignitaries and collaborate with the dedicated staff deployed at the police station to effectively reduce crime in the area.

During the visit, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also urged senior police officers to prioritize the resolution of pending cases by actively engaging the reconciliation committee. He emphasized the need to address the concerns of the citizens promptly and handle all matters with the utmost professionalism and morality.

