CGPA holds consultation on industrial infrastructure

Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   A consultation on Industrial Infrastructure was recently organized in Peshawar by the Centre for Governance & Public Accountability (CGPA ) in collaboration with the Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA). The event, held at a local hotel, was part of the project “Mobilizing Economic Reformers to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” which was initiated by CGPA with the technical and financial support of the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE).

