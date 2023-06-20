Tuesday, June 20, 2023
China will not send arms to Russia for use in Ukraine: Blinken

Xi says China, US ‘made progress’ in Blinken visit

Agencies
June 20, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Bei­jing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine.“We -- and other countries -- have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters after two days of talks.

“We have not seen any ev­idence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms -- companies -- that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggres­sion in Ukraine,” he said. “We have asked the Chinese government to be very vig­ilant about that.” Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in “re­cent weeks” and not exclu­sively during his visit.

President Xi Jinping said China had “made prog­ress” with the United States on Monday as he hosted Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Beijing. Blinken’s visit is the high­est-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years with ties severely strained between the world’s two largest economies. Speak­ing following his meeting with Xi, the top US diplomat said he agreed with China’s leadership on the need to “stabilise” relations but that he was “clear-eyed” on vast disagreements be­tween the two countries.

“Direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differ­ences and ensure that compe­tition does not veer into con­flict,” Blinken told reporters. “I heard the same from my Chi­nese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship,” he added.

Agencies

