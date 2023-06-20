China will not send arms to Russia for use in Ukraine: Blinken

BEIJING - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Beijing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine.“We -- and other countries -- have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Blinken told reporters after two days of talks.
“We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms -- companies -- that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine,” he said. “We have asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that.” Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in “recent weeks” and not exclusively during his visit.
President Xi Jinping said China had “made progress” with the United States on Monday as he hosted Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Beijing. Blinken’s visit is the highest-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years with ties severely strained between the world’s two largest economies. Speaking following his meeting with Xi, the top US diplomat said he agreed with China’s leadership on the need to “stabilise” relations but that he was “clear-eyed” on vast disagreements between the two countries.
“Direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict,” Blinken told reporters. “I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship,” he added.