Citizens concerned over higher prices in markets despite relief from govt

Peshawar - People are concerned about the higher prices of various commodities, particularly roti and bread prices in the markets, despite the announcement of relief in from the government.

It merits a mention here the prices of flour fell by around Rs700 per 20kg bag in the market. A month or two ago, the prices had reached Rs3300, upon which the nanbais had increased the roti prices while some had reduced the weight of roti.

However, most of the nanbais continue to sell the roti at the same higher price nowadays despite the fact that the price of flour plummeted by around Rs700 as it is available on Rs2500 per 20kg bag approximately in the market.

Similarly, the bakers and confectioners in Peshawar increased the price of bread by Rs40 per medium bag as the medium pack of Wonder bread was being sold for around Rs140 when the prices of flour were high. However, despite the reduction of flour price in the market, the bakers and confectioners continue to sell the bread at the same higher price.

People are criticising the government and district administrations for failing to keep a check on the prices in the markets and to make sure that nanbais and bakers mend their ways.

Several people said the implementation of the official pricelists has become a major issue as shopkeepers have been given a free hand in the ongoing situation to fleece citizens.

When contacted, Additional Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim told this correspondent that they were continuing inspections of nanbais and other outlets to check prices.

Sharing statistics, he said that in various tehsils of Peshawar, the district administration teams had conducted a total of 468 inspections, during which 61 FIRs were registered, Rs594,000 fine was collected, 52 outlets sealed and 102 persons arrested.

He said their teams had visited many places and still some are left. “Our efforts are underway and will continue till we enforce the government notified rates throughout the district,” he added.